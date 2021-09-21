Lossless (LSS) Reaches Market Cap of $4.98 Million

Lossless (CURRENCY:LSS) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 21st. One Lossless coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000512 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lossless has a market capitalization of $4.98 million and $555,547.00 worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lossless has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lossless alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002304 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.95 or 0.00068985 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.74 or 0.00174455 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.52 or 0.00114069 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,041.32 or 0.07005173 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,444.28 or 1.00066600 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $346.14 or 0.00797264 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lossless Coin Profile

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,373,970 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Lossless Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lossless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lossless using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lossless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lossless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.