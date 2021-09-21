LS Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AZO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in AutoZone by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,134,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,512,000 after buying an additional 239,250 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 228,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,571,000 after purchasing an additional 107,164 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 140,330.0% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 98,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 98,231 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,729,000 after purchasing an additional 52,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 740,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,250,000 after purchasing an additional 39,344 shares in the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 7,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,608.29, for a total transaction of $11,285,370.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,511.74, for a total transaction of $21,973,140.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,629,684.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,944 shares of company stock worth $52,299,958. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lowered shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 13th. reduced their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,636.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Argus lowered shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,636.00 price target (down from $1,700.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,596.00 to $1,565.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,567.06.

NYSE AZO traded up $61.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,646.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,915. The firm has a market cap of $35.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,596.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,488.98. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,085.85 and a twelve month high of $1,666.63.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $35.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $29.74 by $5.98. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 163.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $30.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 89.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

