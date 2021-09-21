LS Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

LS Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,329 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 41.8% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 49.1% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 19,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 53.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.63. The stock had a trading volume of 42,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,735. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $123.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.52. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $89.02 and a 1-year high of $128.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

