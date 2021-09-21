LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,107 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

LS Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,107 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $7,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 185.0% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 84 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total value of $241,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,269 shares in the company, valued at $3,513,471.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROP traded up $3.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $465.40. 2,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,470. The business has a 50-day moving average of $482.92 and a 200-day moving average of $452.05. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $362.90 and a fifty-two week high of $499.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 17.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ROP shares. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $499.00 to $556.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $488.87 price objective (down from $490.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $489.73 price objective (down previously from $500.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $497.29.

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

