LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 201,257 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

LS Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 34.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 378,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 201,257 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises about 2.0% of LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $15,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arden Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 12.5% during the second quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 93,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after buying an additional 10,343 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 33.9% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 346,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,393,000 after purchasing an additional 87,569 shares during the last quarter. Mark Stevens raised its position in Bank of America by 9.6% in the first quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 26,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 2.0% in the second quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 168,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,934,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Bank of America by 15.6% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 65,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 8,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAC traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,029,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,766,770. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $22.95 and a one year high of $43.49. The company has a market cap of $329.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.04 and its 200-day moving average is $40.19.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 38.50%.

BAC has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 price target on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.42.

In related news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

