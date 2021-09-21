LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 41,693 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 72.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,612 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 41,693 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $3,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Target during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Target during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in Target by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 109,428 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,674,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Target by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 25,156 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Target by 158.0% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,226 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. 76.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Target from $258.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.30.

NYSE TGT traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $242.34. 45,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,415,888. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $146.45 and a 12 month high of $267.06. The company has a market cap of $118.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $252.82 and a 200-day moving average of $227.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Target announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to repurchase up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total value of $19,969,310.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total transaction of $6,149,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 195,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,032,760.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,744 shares of company stock valued at $34,106,184 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

