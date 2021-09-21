Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.74

Lucara Diamond Corp. (TSE:LUC) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.74 and traded as low as C$0.58. Lucara Diamond shares last traded at C$0.58, with a volume of 476,267 shares.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$0.80 price target on shares of Lucara Diamond in a report on Monday, July 19th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$262.76 million and a P/E ratio of -48.33.

In other Lucara Diamond news, Director Johane Mchive sold 48,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.68, for a total value of C$33,203.04.

About Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC)

Lucara Diamond Corp., a diamond mining company, engages in the development and operation of diamond properties in Africa. The company holds 100% interests in the Karowe mine located in Botswana. It also operates Clara Platform, a digital platform for the sale of rough diamonds. The company was formerly known as Bannockburn Resources Limited and changed its name to Lucara Diamond Corp.

