Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 178,438 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Lumentum worth $14,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PARK CIRCLE Co increased its stake in Lumentum by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Lumentum during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lumentum during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Lumentum by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Lumentum by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lumentum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.76.

In other news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $534,682.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,800,905. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total transaction of $271,633.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 25,146 shares of company stock worth $2,144,141 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LITE stock opened at $84.79 on Tuesday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.67 and a 1 year high of $112.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. Lumentum had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $392.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Lumentum’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

