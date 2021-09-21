Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LUXA) Short Interest Down 24.7% in August

Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LUXA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 477,500 shares, a decrease of 24.7% from the August 15th total of 634,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUXA. Empyrean Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,493,000. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,134,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,065,000. Governors Lane LP purchased a new position in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,446,000. Finally, Silver Rock Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Lux Health Tech Acquisition alerts:

Lux Health Tech Acquisition stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.81. The company had a trading volume of 19,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,255. Lux Health Tech Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.68 and a 12-month high of $13.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.84 and its 200-day moving average is $10.02.

Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Lux Health Tech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lux Health Tech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.