LXI REIT plc (LON:LXI) Increases Dividend to GBX 1.50 Per Share

LXI REIT plc (LON:LXI) declared a dividend on Friday, September 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This is an increase from LXI REIT’s previous dividend of $1.46. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:LXI opened at GBX 141.65 ($1.85) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £991.28 million and a PE ratio of 18.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 145.11 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 137.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.37, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 5.50. LXI REIT has a 12 month low of GBX 104 ($1.36) and a 12 month high of GBX 150.20 ($1.96).

Several research firms have issued reports on LXI. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.09) price objective on shares of LXI REIT in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.09) price objective on shares of LXI REIT in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

The Company, a real estate investment trust ("REIT") incorporated in England and Wales, is listed on the premium listing segment of the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and was admitted to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange in February 2017.

