Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Trading Up 5.7%

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)’s stock price was up 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $54.08 and last traded at $54.01. Approximately 153,513 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 6,404,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.12.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LYFT shares. Truist boosted their price target on Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Lyft in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Lyft in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Northcoast Research raised Lyft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lyft in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lyft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.94.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 2.28.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $765.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.24 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 79.27% and a negative net margin of 65.35%. Equities research analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total value of $1,753,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 15,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.71, for a total value of $778,239.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Lyft by 75.7% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 543 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lyft by 0.8% in the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,925 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lyft by 5.9% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,737 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lyft by 2.8% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 10,360 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC grew its position in shares of Lyft by 2.0% in the second quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 16,195 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

