M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 206,806 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 19,333 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $12,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MHO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in M/I Homes by 7.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,223,266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $308,537,000 after buying an additional 354,519 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in M/I Homes by 17.5% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 40,698 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after buying an additional 6,074 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in M/I Homes by 4.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,798 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in M/I Homes by 69.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,769 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 7,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 54.1% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 8,601 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Wedbush raised shares of M/I Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

NYSE:MHO opened at $60.24 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.17. The company has a current ratio of 5.25, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 2.08. M/I Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.24 and a twelve month high of $74.85.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.40. M/I Homes had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 26.89%. The firm had revenue of $961.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.10 million. On average, analysts expect that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About M/I Homes

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the following business segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment designs, markets, constructs and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

