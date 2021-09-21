Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 626,654 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 217.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 914,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 626,654 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.49% of Moody’s worth $331,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Simmons Bank bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth $544,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moody's alerts:

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.31, for a total transaction of $169,998.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,504,793.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.35, for a total value of $259,998.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,485,657.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,266 shares of company stock worth $2,371,014 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCO stock opened at $368.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $379.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $346.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.69 billion, a PE ratio of 33.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.15. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $253.17 and a fifty-two week high of $388.81.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a return on equity of 111.33% and a net margin of 36.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 11.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 24.43%.

MCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Moody’s from $394.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group cut Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $383.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Moody’s from $406.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.64.

Moody’s Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.