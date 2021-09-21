Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys New Stake in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT)

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,514,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,203,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 3.21% of TELUS International (Cda) at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TIXT. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the first quarter worth about $435,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) in the first quarter valued at about $9,264,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) in the first quarter valued at about $18,141,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) in the first quarter valued at about $8,195,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $639,000. 13.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TELUS International (Cda) alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. National Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares set a $40.00 target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.46.

Shares of TIXT opened at $35.43 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.06 and its 200-day moving average is $30.57. TELUS International has a 12 month low of $26.92 and a 12 month high of $36.99. The firm has a market cap of $9.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

About TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT).

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS International (Cda) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS International (Cda) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.