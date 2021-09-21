Mackenzie Financial Corp Lowers Position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,484,923 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,118,324 shares during the period. TELUS comprises 1.1% of Mackenzie Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 2.62% of TELUS worth $795,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TELUS by 61.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 339,597 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,578,000 after buying an additional 128,989 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in TELUS by 15.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,643 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in TELUS by 1.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 104,120 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,075,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TELUS by 78.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 263,385 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,249,000 after purchasing an additional 115,957 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of TELUS by 1.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,887,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,583,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the period. 48.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TU opened at $22.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.67. TELUS Co. has a 1-year low of $16.87 and a 1-year high of $23.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.254 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.58%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TU shares. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of TELUS from C$29.25 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of TELUS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TELUS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.45.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

