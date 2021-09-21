Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 225,680 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,435,347 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,680 shares during the period. Danaher makes up 0.9% of Mackenzie Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Danaher were worth $653,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at $295,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DHR. Barclays raised their price objective on Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.53.

In other news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total transaction of $3,492,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,629,977. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 52,477 shares of company stock valued at $15,439,958 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR opened at $325.17 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $310.41 and a 200 day moving average of $268.60. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $201.44 and a fifty-two week high of $333.96. The firm has a market cap of $232.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

