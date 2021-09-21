Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 755,364 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,261,644 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 755,364 shares during the quarter. The Bank of Nova Scotia comprises about 2.1% of Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $1,511,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 2,400.0% during the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 45.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

NYSE BNS opened at $59.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $72.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.63. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $40.15 and a 52 week high of $68.02.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.7095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.68%.

Several research analysts have commented on BNS shares. Desjardins lifted their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays raised The Bank of Nova Scotia from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.06.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.