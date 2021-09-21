Mackenzie Financial Corp Trims Position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,818,881 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 404,559 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 1.07% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce worth $548,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 764.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 268 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 214.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. 42.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CM opened at $111.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of $72.07 and a 1 year high of $121.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.59. The firm has a market cap of $50.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.13.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $1.28. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 26.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be given a $1.1561 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. This represents a $4.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 67.13%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$159.00 to C$168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.56.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

