Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) will announce earnings of ($1.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Madison Square Garden Sports’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.57) and the lowest is ($1.56). Madison Square Garden Sports posted earnings of ($1.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports will report full year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.73. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $2.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Madison Square Garden Sports.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $2.79. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 34.95% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $146.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.27) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1998.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MSGS shares. Wolfe Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.50.

Shares of NYSE MSGS opened at $182.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -299.75 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $168.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.33. Madison Square Garden Sports has a one year low of $140.15 and a one year high of $207.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 217.9% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 68.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

