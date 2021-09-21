ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) Stock Price Down 3.8%

ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) fell 3.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $72.46 and last traded at $72.51. 789 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 157,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.35.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of ManTech International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ManTech International from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of ManTech International from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ManTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.71.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $648.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.99 million. ManTech International had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 5.12%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ManTech International Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.24%.

In other ManTech International news, Director Richard J. Kerr sold 3,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $278,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. Phillips sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total transaction of $1,873,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,658,497.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,107 shares of company stock valued at $2,515,395 over the last 90 days. 33.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ManTech International by 8.8% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,717,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,324,000 after purchasing an additional 138,311 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in ManTech International by 29.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,711,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,153,000 after purchasing an additional 390,227 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in ManTech International by 28.1% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,007,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,575,000 after acquiring an additional 220,671 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of ManTech International by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 959,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,996,000 after purchasing an additional 41,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in ManTech International by 5.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 685,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,332,000 after buying an additional 33,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

