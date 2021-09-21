Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Maravai LifeSciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.41. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences will report full year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Maravai LifeSciences.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $217.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.49 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 364.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MRVI. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Maravai LifeSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 13.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 103,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after buying an additional 41,976 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 1st quarter worth $1,250,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the first quarter worth $2,276,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRVI opened at $46.21 on Friday. Maravai LifeSciences has a 12 month low of $23.62 and a 12 month high of $63.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.37 and its 200 day moving average is $42.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion and a PE ratio of 27.18.

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

