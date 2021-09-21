Marco Investment Management LLC Buys 225 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 626 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ROST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Cowen dropped their price target on Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Ross Stores from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $113.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $119.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.55. The company has a market cap of $40.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.68 and a twelve month high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 45.58% and a net margin of 7.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.44%.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

