Marco Investment Management LLC Makes New $225,000 Investment in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Marco Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,205 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 18.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,962 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,789,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 118.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 197,518 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,590,000 after purchasing an additional 106,951 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 865.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,573 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 350,346 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $57,807,000 after acquiring an additional 84,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 249.6% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 26,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,312,000 after buying an additional 18,660 shares during the period. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Acuity Brands stock opened at $169.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $175.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.33. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.90 and a 1 year high of $194.59. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $899.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.90 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.92%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AYI. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Acuity Brands from $196.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on Acuity Brands in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $211.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.59.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI).

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.