Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) Short Interest Update

Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, an increase of 23.3% from the August 15th total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

In other news, Director Donald P. Hutchison sold 44,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total value of $261,322.47. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,975.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian K. Kinion sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 67,217 shares of company stock worth $399,722. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Marin Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Marin Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marin Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marin Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Marin Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Institutional investors own 5.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRIN opened at $5.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $78.26 million, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. Marin Software has a one year low of $1.18 and a one year high of $27.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.63.

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.09 million for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative net margin of 42.77% and a negative return on equity of 70.88%.

About Marin Software

Marin Software, Inc is a cloud-based digital advertising management company. It provides cross-channel, cross-device, enterprise marketing software platform for search, social and display advertising channels, offered as a software-as-a-service. The firm’s integrated platform is an analytics, workflow and optimization solutions for marketing professionals, allowing them to manage their digital advertising spend across search and display advertising channels.

