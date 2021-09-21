Massnet (MASS) Achieves Market Cap of $43.71 Million

Massnet (CURRENCY:MASS) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 20th. Massnet has a market capitalization of $43.71 million and approximately $4.70 million worth of Massnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Massnet has traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Massnet coin can now be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00001048 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $136.30 or 0.00320317 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002351 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00054746 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.42 or 0.00130227 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002351 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00012075 BTC.

Massnet Coin Profile

MASS is a Proof-of-Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. Massnet’s total supply is 98,026,147 coins. Massnet’s official message board is medium.com . Massnet’s official website is massnet.org . Massnet’s official Twitter account is @MASSToken

According to CryptoCompare, “The MASS consensus engine aims to become the basic infrastructure to all blockchain consensus layers. Based on a Proof-of-Capacity consensus protocol, the MASS consensus engine creates a consensus layer that is permissionless, fair, energy efficiency, secure, and universal, ensuring the fundamental security of the public chain. The MASS consensus engine is universal and is capable of providing consensus services across any number of public chains. Nodes use storage capacity to run the consensus protocol and do not require permission. The MASS consensus engine is fair and energy efficient; only a very small amount of computing resources are required, meaning everyone has the chance to participate. MASS Net is the a public chain to make use of the MASS consensus engine. MASS is the store of value in circulation in MASS Net, and is also the value anchor for the MASS consensus engine. The MASS community is a non-profit online organisation that works for the popularisation of blockchain technology. It was launched in 2017. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Massnet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Massnet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Massnet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

