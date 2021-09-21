Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Plans $0.44 Quarterly Dividend

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 20th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share by the credit services provider on Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%.

Mastercard has increased its dividend payment by 81.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Mastercard has a payout ratio of 21.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Mastercard to earn $10.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.3%.

NYSE:MA opened at $339.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $335.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.18, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Mastercard has a 12 month low of $281.20 and a 12 month high of $401.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $363.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $368.53.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. Equities analysts forecast that Mastercard will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

MA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $482.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.48.

In other news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $152,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,565,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total value of $28,347,716.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 876,377 shares of company stock valued at $330,177,910. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mastercard stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 702 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

