Mathieu Savard Acquires 4,500 Shares of Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK) Stock

Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK) Senior Officer Mathieu Savard acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,295.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 61,000 shares in the company, valued at C$153,110.

TSE OSK opened at C$2.58 on Tuesday. Osisko Mining Inc. has a 52 week low of C$2.49 and a 52 week high of C$4.12. The company has a current ratio of 8.28, a quick ratio of 8.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of C$908.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.09.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OSK. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$6.25 target price on shares of Osisko Mining in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “$5.50” rating on shares of Osisko Mining in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,467 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

