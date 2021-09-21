McAfee Corp. (MCFE) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 23rd

McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of 0.115 per share on Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd.

Shares of MCFE opened at $21.28 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.62. McAfee has a 52 week low of $14.80 and a 52 week high of $32.83. The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion and a PE ratio of -62.59.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $467.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.98 million. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that McAfee will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

MCFE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut McAfee from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of McAfee in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of McAfee from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of McAfee from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.54.

In other news, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 6,473,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $140,538,382.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Venkat Bhamidipati sold 29,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $643,267.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,168,402 shares of company stock valued at $351,016,007 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in McAfee stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 229,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,247 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.05% of McAfee worth $6,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

