Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Buys 1,590 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,693 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the quarter. Stryker accounts for about 1.5% of Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $13,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Stryker by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,762,597 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $429,402,000 after buying an additional 582,538 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,721,652 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $706,895,000 after purchasing an additional 568,957 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 937,785 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $229,110,000 after purchasing an additional 361,999 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 113.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 528,959 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $128,844,000 after purchasing an additional 281,363 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 638,780 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $155,593,000 after purchasing an additional 278,647 shares during the period. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded up $1.48 on Tuesday, hitting $269.81. 7,722 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,173,647. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $196.09 and a 52 week high of $281.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $257.79. The company has a market cap of $101.74 billion, a PE ratio of 49.14, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 33.92%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SYK shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Northland Securities raised shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $248.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $291.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.18.

In other news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total transaction of $292,432.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,566.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total value of $39,339,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

