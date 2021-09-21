Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Has $395,000 Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. lowered its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 21.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,559 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 706 shares during the period. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NKE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the third quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth $312,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,386 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 3,514 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,896 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 23,196 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the period. 64.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.16, for a total value of $22,422,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $1,221,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 379,671 shares of company stock valued at $60,634,427. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE NKE traded down $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $153.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,297,217. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.74 and a 12 month high of $174.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $165.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.23.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.90%.

A number of research firms have commented on NKE. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $179.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.03.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

