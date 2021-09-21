Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Has $878,000 Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 2.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,346 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Better Money Decisions LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 680.0% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 191.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 341 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMD shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up from $107.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.48.

NASDAQ:AMD traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 383,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,398,035. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.18. The stock has a market cap of $123.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.27, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.50 and a 12-month high of $122.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 17,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,535,104.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,815,409.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total value of $218,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,988 shares in the company, valued at $10,285,106.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 455,208 shares of company stock valued at $47,117,137. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

