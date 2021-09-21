Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Invests $206,000 in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSCO. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 156,985.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,141,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $556,332,000 after buying an additional 3,139,699 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 3,576.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 472,055 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $87,831,000 after buying an additional 459,214 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,230,204 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $217,937,000 after buying an additional 431,951 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 186.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 608,098 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $107,682,000 after buying an additional 395,698 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 249.9% during the 1st quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 295,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,301,000 after buying an additional 210,936 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $205.05. 3,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,067,652. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.71. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $127.78 and a 52-week high of $210.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $192.55 and its 200-day moving average is $184.95.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.01% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.28%.

TSCO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Northcoast Research upgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $219.00 price target for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.73.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 19,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $3,982,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 3,527 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $724,339.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,949,461.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,742 shares of company stock valued at $5,456,913. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

Read More: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.