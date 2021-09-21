Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) Short Interest Update

Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 136,600 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the August 15th total of 169,400 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:MFIN opened at $8.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $204.26 million, a P/E ratio of 203.80 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Medallion Financial has a 1 year low of $2.31 and a 1 year high of $9.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.43.

Get Medallion Financial alerts:

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. Medallion Financial had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 0.99%. The firm had revenue of $37.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medallion Financial will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFIN. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,291 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 5,247 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Medallion Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $341,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 150,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,699 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 848,429 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,517,000 after acquiring an additional 48,291 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Medallion Financial by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 113,644 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Medallion Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th.

Medallion Financial Company Profile

Medallion Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer loans, raises deposits, and other banking activities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Medallion Lending; RPAC Racing, LLC (RPAC); and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Medallion Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallion Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.