Medical Facilities Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (TSE:DR)

Medical Facilities Co. (TSE:DR) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.

Medical Facilities stock opened at C$9.36 on Tuesday. Medical Facilities has a 12 month low of C$4.05 and a 12 month high of C$10.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.33, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$291.15 million and a PE ratio of 32.61.

Get Medical Facilities alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DR. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Medical Facilities to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Medical Facilities from C$9.75 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Facilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Facilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.