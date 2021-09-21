MedicCoin (MEDIC) Price Up 81.3% This Week

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded up 29.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 21st. One MedicCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MedicCoin has traded up 81.3% against the U.S. dollar. MedicCoin has a total market cap of $50,282.94 and approximately $16.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00047601 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 40.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000468 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000067 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MedicCoin Profile

MEDIC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. The official website for MedicCoin is mediccoin.com . MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin . The official message board for MedicCoin is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC

According to CryptoCompare, “MedicCoin is a research-based cryptocurrency with MasterNode and PoS feature that is built on top of a system with a net-positive social benefit. The MedicCoin project encourages “do good things, make life better” by rewarding members for contributing their CPU/GPU computing powers to further healthcare research. MEDIC Coin has an active Android wallet, with iPhone wallet in the works along with other health applications. MEDIC Coin also is rewarding coins for [email protected] project, significantly impacting research across numerous diseases including various cancers, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, Diabetes, infectious disease and more, with recent research focusing on investigating and designing pharmaceutical solutions for various drugs like opiates and antidepressants. “

Buying and Selling MedicCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MedicCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MedicCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

