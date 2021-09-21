Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) & Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Financial Comparison

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) and Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Medtronic and Zynex, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medtronic 0 5 16 1 2.82 Zynex 0 1 3 0 2.75

Medtronic presently has a consensus price target of $144.24, indicating a potential upside of 12.05%. Zynex has a consensus price target of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 70.45%. Given Zynex’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Zynex is more favorable than Medtronic.

Profitability

This table compares Medtronic and Zynex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medtronic 12.29% 13.85% 7.49% Zynex 5.18% 9.30% 7.18%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Medtronic and Zynex’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medtronic $30.12 billion 5.74 $3.61 billion N/A N/A Zynex $80.12 million 5.35 $9.07 million $0.26 47.38

Medtronic has higher revenue and earnings than Zynex.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.6% of Medtronic shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.0% of Zynex shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Medtronic shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 44.3% of Zynex shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Medtronic has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zynex has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Medtronic beats Zynex on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group. The Cardiac and Vascular Group segment consists of products for the diagnosis, treatment, and management of cardiac rhythm disorders and cardiovascular disease. The Minimally Invasive Technologies Group segment focuses on respiratory system, gastrointestinal tract, renal system, lungs, pelvic region, kidneys, and obesity diseases. The Restorative Therapies Group segment comprises of neurostimulation therapies and drug delivery systems for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as areas of the spine and brain, along with pelvic health and conditions of the ear, nose, and throat. The Diabetes Group segment offers insulin pumps, coninuous glucose monitoring systems, and insulin pump consumables. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Zynex Company Profile

Zynex, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. The company also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. Zynex was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

