Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.63

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 23rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of 0.63 per share by the medical technology company on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd.

Medtronic has raised its dividend by 26.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 44 years. Medtronic has a dividend payout ratio of 53.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Medtronic to earn $6.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.37 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.6%.

MDT stock opened at $128.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Medtronic has a 1-year low of $98.94 and a 1-year high of $135.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $130.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.16.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.29%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medtronic will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Medtronic from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.18.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total value of $526,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total value of $6,812,481.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,275 shares of company stock worth $14,126,268 over the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Medtronic stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,000,437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 981,186 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.97% of Medtronic worth $1,613,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

