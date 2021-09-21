Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 14,306 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 497.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,183 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,306 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 21,289.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,361,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,924,000 after purchasing an additional 10,313,342 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 251.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,268,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,686,000 after purchasing an additional 907,708 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,839,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,055,000 after purchasing an additional 738,620 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 50.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,154,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,010,000 after purchasing an additional 722,054 shares during the period. Finally, Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter valued at $54,449,000.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $100.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.09. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $76.94 and a 1 year high of $105.41.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.