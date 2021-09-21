Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 704 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. boosted its stake in Moody’s by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 5,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Moody’s by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in Moody’s by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in Moody’s by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MCO opened at $368.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $253.17 and a 12-month high of $388.81. The company has a market capitalization of $68.69 billion, a PE ratio of 33.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $379.33 and its 200-day moving average is $346.01.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a net margin of 36.11% and a return on equity of 111.33%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 11.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.43%.

In related news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 3,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.69, for a total transaction of $1,189,568.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,860.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.50, for a total transaction of $162,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,266 shares of company stock worth $2,371,014 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $406.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $409.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $394.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.64.

Moody’s Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

