Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $1.62 Million Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BR. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 58.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,036,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $525,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,864 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 521.7% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 878,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,878,000 after acquiring an additional 737,057 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,698,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $719,399,000 after acquiring an additional 206,414 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 623.6% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 210,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,944,000 after acquiring an additional 181,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 21.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 897,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,471,000 after purchasing an additional 161,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

In other news, VP Michael Liberatore sold 32,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.65, for a total transaction of $5,748,497.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,620,497.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.07, for a total value of $157,563.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 57,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,020,481.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,576 shares of company stock valued at $9,478,456. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $164.44 on Tuesday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.77 and a twelve month high of $177.16. The firm has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of 35.44 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $171.46 and a 200-day moving average of $162.57.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.69% and a net margin of 10.96%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.23%.

BR has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.60.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

Featured Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.