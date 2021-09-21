Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 1,783 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Catalent were worth $1,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Catalent by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,988,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,158,000 after acquiring an additional 701,908 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Catalent by 4.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,554,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,908,000 after buying an additional 230,430 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Catalent by 9.8% during the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 5,291,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,101,000 after buying an additional 470,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Catalent by 2.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,936,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,415,000 after buying an additional 83,883 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in Catalent by 10.2% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,599,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,786,000 after buying an additional 239,889 shares during the period. 97.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 44,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.06, for a total transaction of $5,830,597.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.86, for a total transaction of $494,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,239 shares of company stock valued at $9,586,700 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTLT opened at $135.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Catalent, Inc. has a one year low of $79.65 and a one year high of $142.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a PE ratio of 44.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.43.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. Catalent had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Catalent’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CTLT shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Catalent from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Catalent from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Catalent from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Catalent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Catalent from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Catalent presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.55.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

