Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Stock Position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) by 7.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,054 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund were worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 5.4% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 25,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 6.2% in the second quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 1.4% in the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 107,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 3.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 139,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after buying an additional 4,014 shares in the last quarter.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund alerts:

FFC opened at $22.83 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.88. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.30 and a fifty-two week high of $23.85.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $0.1265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred & Income Securities Fund, Inc is a mutual fund, closed-end investment. Its objective is to provide high current income for holders of its common stock consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on May 23, 2002 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

Further Reading: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.