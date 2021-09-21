MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Societe Generale restated a hold rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

Get MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien alerts:

MKKGY opened at $45.70 on Friday. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a fifty-two week low of $28.59 and a fifty-two week high of $49.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.66.

Merck KGaA is a science and technology company, which engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical and chemical products. It operates through the following sectors: Healthcare, Life Science, Performance Materials and Corporate and Other. The Healthcare sector discovers, develops, and produces prescription medicines used to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, and infertility.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.