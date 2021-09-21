Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) Sets New 52-Week High at $323.57

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $323.57 and last traded at $322.62, with a volume of 762 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $316.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Get Mesa Laboratories alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 9.06, a current ratio of 9.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 427.70 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $280.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $264.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

In related news, SVP Brian David Archbold sold 639 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.03, for a total value of $178,939.17. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,124.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John James Sullivan sold 1,250 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.44, for a total transaction of $334,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,498,524.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,854 shares of company stock worth $4,087,169 over the last ninety days. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 314 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.