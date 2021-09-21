Metro (ETR:B4B3) PT Set at €11.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Metro (ETR:B4B3) has been assigned a €11.00 ($12.94) price target by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential downside of 2.65% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on B4B3. Warburg Research set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on Metro in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays set a €9.50 ($11.18) price target on Metro in a report on Friday, July 30th. Baader Bank set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on Metro in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.50 ($10.00) price target on Metro in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on Metro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €9.81 ($11.54).

Shares of ETR B4B3 remained flat at $€11.30 ($13.29) during trading hours on Tuesday. 1,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,620. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.43. The stock has a market cap of $33.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.51. Metro has a fifty-two week low of €8.40 ($9.88) and a fifty-two week high of €13.00 ($15.29). The business’s 50 day moving average is €11.41 and its 200 day moving average is €11.17.

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 678 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in Europe and Asia. The company also develops digital solutions and offers food delivery services.

