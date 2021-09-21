MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Receives $38.11 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.60.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MGP shares. UBS Group lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Get MGM Growth Properties alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 44.8% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 60,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 18,875 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 25.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 237,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,706,000 after purchasing an additional 48,611 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 39.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 208,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,811,000 after purchasing an additional 59,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 18.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 440,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,381,000 after purchasing an additional 67,664 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MGP traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.98. The company had a trading volume of 41,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,854. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.55 and a 200 day moving average of $36.68. MGM Growth Properties has a 1-year low of $25.83 and a 1-year high of $43.19. The company has a current ratio of 8.05, a quick ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.80.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $194.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.44 million. MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 24.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. This is an increase from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 91.15%.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Featured Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for MGM Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.