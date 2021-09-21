MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,590 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MGM. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 615.4% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 116.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MGM. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.90 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.26.

Shares of MGM stock opened at $41.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.19 and a beta of 2.44. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $19.55 and a fifty-two week high of $45.34.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.24. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.52) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 682.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This is a positive change from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is currently -0.25%.

In related news, EVP John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total value of $433,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total transaction of $104,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $938,375. Insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

