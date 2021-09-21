Michael David Mauger Sells 1,670 Shares of Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) Stock

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) Senior Officer Michael David Mauger sold 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$200.00, for a total transaction of C$334,007.01.

Shares of TSE KXS traded up C$0.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$194.00. 17,424 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,901. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$182.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$160.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.29 billion and a PE ratio of 9,234.76. Kinaxis Inc. has a 52-week low of C$124.05 and a 52-week high of C$223.00.

Get Kinaxis alerts:

KXS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$170.00 to C$195.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Kinaxis to C$225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$180.00 to C$205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Laurentian raised their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$210.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinaxis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$204.00.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform empowers planners, business leaders, and IT professionals to know sooner, act faster, and remove waste, as well as provides demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, sales and operations planning, and command and control center services.

Further Reading: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Kinaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.