Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) Short Interest Update

Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 940,800 shares, a drop of 27.6% from the August 15th total of 1,300,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 575,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MFGP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Micro Focus International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.75.

Shares of NYSE MFGP traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.06. 325,947 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 757,932. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 2.51. Micro Focus International has a 12-month low of $2.78 and a 12-month high of $8.19.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.088 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. Micro Focus International’s payout ratio is currently 9.09%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Micro Focus International during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Micro Focus International by 757.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 6,821 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

Micro Focus International Company Profile

Micro Focus International Plc engages in the management of mature infrastructure software assets to organizations leverage value from their investments in IT infrastructure and business applications. It operates through the following segments: Micro Focus Product Portfolio and SUSE Product Portfolio.

