Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.650-$6.850 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Mid-America Apartment Communities also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.620-$1.740 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MAA shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Colliers Securities reiterated a hold rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $170.93.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $188.10 on Tuesday. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12 month low of $110.53 and a 12 month high of $197.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $189.34 and its 200 day moving average is $168.40. The company has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.44, a PEG ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.94). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 23.81%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 63.76%.

In other news, Director David P. Stockert sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $682,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 162.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 430,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 265,978 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.37% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $72,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

Further Reading: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.